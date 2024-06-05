Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,828 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in StoneX Group by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in StoneX Group by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in StoneX Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in StoneX Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

StoneX Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $72.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.87. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $53.87 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Insider Transactions at StoneX Group

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $818.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.30 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 17.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott J. Branch sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.29, for a total transaction of $504,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 512,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,481,683.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott J. Branch sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.29, for a total transaction of $504,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 512,434 shares in the company, valued at $34,481,683.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $45,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,462 shares in the company, valued at $6,288,027.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,104 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,163. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About StoneX Group

(Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.