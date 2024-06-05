Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.12% of Eastman Chemical worth $12,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 6.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 6.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,851,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at $39,878,545.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at $39,878,545.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $370,814.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,027 shares of company stock worth $10,885,638. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $97.50 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $68.89 and a one year high of $102.71. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.11.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 41.75%.
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.
