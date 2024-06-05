Edenred SE (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.59 Per Share

Edenred SE (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.5924 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from Edenred’s previous dividend of $0.41.
Edenred Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EDNMY opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. Edenred has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $34.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average of $27.36.
About Edenred
