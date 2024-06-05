Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $11,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $621.00 to $646.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.64.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV opened at $540.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $550.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $525.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $501.65. The company has a market cap of $125.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.46 earnings per share. Elevance Health's revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health



Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

