Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Acumen Capital

Acumen Capital upgraded shares of Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Enerflex from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Enerflex from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Enerflex Stock Performance

Enerflex stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $593.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.03. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.35 million. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enerflex will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerflex

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in Enerflex by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 20,393,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454,383 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Enerflex by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,901,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,893,000 after acquiring an additional 516,300 shares during the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Enerflex by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,186,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,210,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Enerflex by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,063,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 213,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Enerflex by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 885,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 173,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

