Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.05. 10,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 215,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on EFXT. National Bank Financial lowered Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Acumen Capital upgraded Enerflex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Enerflex Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.35 million. Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerflex Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.87%.

Institutional Trading of Enerflex

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFXT. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Enerflex in the first quarter worth $90,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Enerflex by 80.7% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,784 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Enerflex in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Enerflex by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 103,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

See Also

