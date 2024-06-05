Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Downgraded by Roth Mkm to “Neutral”

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Roth Mkm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $6.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.50. Roth Mkm’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.42% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

UUUU stock opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.56 and a beta of 1.65. Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $9.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $25.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,886.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,013 shares of company stock valued at $48,050. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,368,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,498,000 after buying an additional 638,709 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 16.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,763,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,036,000 after buying an additional 1,212,972 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 17.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,879,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,546,000 after buying an additional 1,009,007 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,014,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,832,000 after buying an additional 82,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 56.5% during the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 5,780,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,359,000 after buying an additional 2,087,385 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

Featured Stories

