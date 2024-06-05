Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.45 and last traded at $15.47. 2,873,073 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 12,105,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.76.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.51%.

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,097,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,666,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,033,541,000 after buying an additional 9,341,798 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,621,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,576,000 after buying an additional 7,097,074 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,423,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $350,845,000 after buying an additional 3,976,676 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1,447.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,756,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $518,460,000 after buying an additional 3,514,195 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

