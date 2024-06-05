Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Insider J M. Barry Gibson Buys 5,066 Shares

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) insider J M. Barry Gibson bought 5,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 687 ($8.80) per share, with a total value of £34,803.42 ($44,591.19).
Entain Trading Up 1.5 %
ENT stock opened at GBX 724.60 ($9.28) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.33, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Entain Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 643.40 ($8.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,414.50 ($18.12). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 774.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 856.89. The company has a market capitalization of £4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -506.38, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24.
Entain Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Entain’s payout ratio is -1,276.60%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on Entain
Entain Company Profile
Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Entain
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Faraday Future: When Meme Stock Hype Meets Reality
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Bath & Body Works’ Guidance Dims Positive First Quarter Start
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Bear Traps in Trading: Here’s What to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.