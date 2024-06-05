Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth $43,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth $48,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.69.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.64. The company has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

