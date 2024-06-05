Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Announces Dividend of $0.29

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.
Essential Properties Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 91.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.6%.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of EPRT opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average of $25.47. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $27.70.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,714 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $143,307.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,892 shares in the company, valued at $14,192,571.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 9,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $238,979.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,904 shares in the company, valued at $14,433,053.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $143,307.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,192,571.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,002 shares of company stock worth $1,062,137. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
