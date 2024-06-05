Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 645.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:ESS opened at $263.83 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.85 and a twelve month high of $269.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.95 and a 200-day moving average of $240.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.80%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $239.50 to $243.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ESS

Essex Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.