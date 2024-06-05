Estabrook Capital Management Sells 1,327 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Estabrook Capital Management trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.8% of Estabrook Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,746,764,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070,681 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $15,441,917,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,684,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,328 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,220,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,316,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,910,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,876,605,000 after acquiring an additional 874,919 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 183,335 shares of company stock worth $28,204,902. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Wedbush upped their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $173.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.91. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.35 and a fifty-two week high of $178.77. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

