EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Trading Down 3.3%

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.01 and last traded at $23.09. 34,972 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 412,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Get EverQuote alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EVER

EverQuote Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.07.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $91.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 2,573 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $52,695.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,562,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,010,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 2,573 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $52,695.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,562,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,010,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 2,638 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $43,184.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,076.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 372,958 shares of company stock valued at $7,258,275. 29.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EverQuote by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 220,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 38,663 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in EverQuote by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,933,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,980,000 after purchasing an additional 592,262 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in EverQuote by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 554,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 45,813 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EverQuote by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 472,821 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.