Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,542 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.06% of Eversource Energy worth $12,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ES. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,906,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,595,000 after buying an additional 723,318 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 23.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,663,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,005,000 after buying an additional 702,360 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1,551.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 708,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,196,000 after acquiring an additional 665,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,824,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,974,000 after acquiring an additional 605,702 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ES. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.07.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

NYSE ES opened at $60.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of -51.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $74.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.93.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -242.37%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

