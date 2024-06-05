EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Equities researchers at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 54.64% from the company’s current price.

EVGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on EVgo from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on EVgo from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Get EVgo alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EVgo

EVgo Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE EVGO opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. EVgo has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $585.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.41 million. EVgo’s quarterly revenue was up 118.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that EVgo will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Badar Khan bought 125,000 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 143,874 shares in the company, valued at $289,186.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVgo

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EVgo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,698,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,344,000 after purchasing an additional 37,168 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of EVgo by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,675,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 951,272 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of EVgo by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 107,029 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of EVgo by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 317,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 77,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of EVgo by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 288,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.