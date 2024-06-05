Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Position Boosted by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Exelixis worth $9,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $73,449,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 1,043.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,957,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,687 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $15,997,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $10,414,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 31.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,410,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,811,000 after purchasing an additional 338,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on EXEL. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $233,424.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 338,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,243,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exelixis news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $233,424.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 338,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,243,318.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $461,112.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,229.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,814 shares of company stock valued at $939,475. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Exelixis stock opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.31. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.56.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $425.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

