Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Ferguson updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Ferguson Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $196.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.23. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $143.88 and a 52 week high of $224.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.93.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.