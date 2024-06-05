Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Ferguson updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:FERG opened at $196.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.23. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $143.88 and a 52 week high of $224.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.93.
