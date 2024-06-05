First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on June 21st

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

First Financial Northwest has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. First Financial Northwest has a dividend payout ratio of 136.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect First Financial Northwest to earn $0.46 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.0%.

First Financial Northwest Stock Performance

Shares of FFNW opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.12 million, a P/E ratio of 63.82 and a beta of 0.51. First Financial Northwest has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $22.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest ( NASDAQ:FFNW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $9.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 3.78%. Analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

