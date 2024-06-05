First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the bank on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

First Merchants has raised its dividend by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. First Merchants has a dividend payout ratio of 40.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Merchants to earn $3.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ FRME opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. First Merchants has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $38.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.07.

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.95 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 10.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Merchants will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 23,936 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $778,159.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,989,172.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on First Merchants from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

