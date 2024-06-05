First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Stake Lessened by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.16% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 1,038.2% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 143,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 21,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 37,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROBT opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $47.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $528.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.22.

About First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

