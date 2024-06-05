First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 46,234 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the previous session’s volume of 20,626 shares.The stock last traded at $99.33 and had previously closed at $99.62.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $718.17 million, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.19.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.