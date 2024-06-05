FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,946 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $7,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 140,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 57.1% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of FE stock opened at $40.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.82.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

