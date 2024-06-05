FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 72,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.2% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on FE shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.27.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:FE opened at $40.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.82. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $40.65.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.70%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.