FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF) Insider Patrick John Phillip Ryan Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) insider Patrick John Phillip Ryan sold 4,000 shares of FitLife Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Patrick John Phillip Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FitLife Brands alerts:

On Monday, June 3rd, Patrick John Phillip Ryan sold 6,544 shares of FitLife Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $211,305.76.

FitLife Brands Price Performance

FTLF opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.27. FitLife Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $34.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.95 million, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.96.

FitLife Brands Company Profile

FitLife Brands ( NASDAQ:FTLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FitLife Brands had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company provides weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products; sports nutrition products; weight loss and sports nutrition products; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and male health and weight loss products, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and value-oriented sports nutrition and weight loss products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FitLife Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FitLife Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.