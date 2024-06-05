Flushing Financial Co. (FFIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on June 21st

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Flushing Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years. Flushing Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 76.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Flushing Financial to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.2%.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Flushing Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

FFIC stock opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. Flushing Financial has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Flushing Financial ( NASDAQ:FFIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $112.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Flushing Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Flushing Financial from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flushing Financial

About Flushing Financial

(Get Free Report)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.