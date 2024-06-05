Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Buys New Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,477,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,723 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 705.5% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,038,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,137 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,675,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,085,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,028,000 after purchasing an additional 738,786 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $20,347,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.47.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

