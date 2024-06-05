Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $204,000 in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,038,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,408,582,000 after buying an additional 104,803 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Entergy by 64.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,562,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,019,000 after buying an additional 1,787,977 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,506,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,883,000 after buying an additional 48,047 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,961,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,901,000 after buying an additional 796,316 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its position in Entergy by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,115,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,254,000 after buying an additional 706,059 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETR stock opened at $111.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.56. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $114.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.09.

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at $348,433.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at $348,433.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock worth $2,194,615. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

