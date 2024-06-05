Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Takes Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FAUG. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 30.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 161.0% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 38,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 23,776 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 65.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIFG Consultants Ltd. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 0.0 %

FAUG stock opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.70.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.