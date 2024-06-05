Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Hits New 1-Year High at $69.49

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.49 and last traded at $69.33, with a volume of 17413 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.80 and a 200-day moving average of $60.74.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.77 million. As a group, analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Formula One Group

In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 521,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $15,581,067.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,753,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,994,911.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 521,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $15,581,067.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,753,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,994,911.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,401,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,646,157.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,035,307 shares of company stock worth $137,495,051 and sold 229,103 shares worth $15,940,449.

Institutional Trading of Formula One Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Formula One Group stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Stories

