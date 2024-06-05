Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,061 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Fortive were worth $12,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTV. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,092,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,415,902,000 after acquiring an additional 181,948 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Fortive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,107,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,873,000 after purchasing an additional 512,414 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,577,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,929,000 after purchasing an additional 878,523 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,886,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,254,000 after buying an additional 85,560 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Price Performance

Fortive stock opened at $72.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $87.10. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.63.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 12.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.46.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

