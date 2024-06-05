FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Shares Down 7%

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) shares fell 7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.94 and last traded at $7.95. 204,902 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 941,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on FTAI Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $761.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $82.54 million during the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 37.21% and a negative net margin of 49.44%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 432,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 174,325 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in FTAI Infrastructure by 22.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $213,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in FTAI Infrastructure by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in FTAI Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $848,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

