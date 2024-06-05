Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.76 (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.76 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.
Gaming and Leisure Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a payout ratio of 102.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties to earn $3.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.7%.
Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.96. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $50.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.31.
About Gaming and Leisure Properties
GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.
