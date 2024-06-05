GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,916.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,296.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $1,649,916.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,296.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,137. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GEHC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Argus increased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $77.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.06. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $94.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.98. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.22.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.