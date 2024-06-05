Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) to Issue $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Gear Energy Stock Performance
Gear Energy stock opened at C$0.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. Gear Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.60 and a 12-month high of C$1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$181.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 3.69.
Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). Gear Energy had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of C$35.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gear Energy will post 0.1099554 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Gear Energy
Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquiring, developing, and holding of interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company's oil properties are located in Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.
