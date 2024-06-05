General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on GIS. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.94.

General Mills Price Performance

General Mills stock opened at $68.14 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $85.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.57. The company has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

