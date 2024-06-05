General Motors (GM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on June 20th

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the auto manufacturer on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

General Motors has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. General Motors has a dividend payout ratio of 5.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect General Motors to earn $9.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.

NYSE GM opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.44. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $46.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.46.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $252,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,449.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,361.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $252,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,449.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 818,038 shares of company stock worth $35,592,299. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

