Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Generation Income Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Generation Income Properties alerts:

Generation Income Properties Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:GIPR opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88. Generation Income Properties has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Generation Income Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Generation Income Properties

About Generation Income Properties

(Get Free Report)

Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.