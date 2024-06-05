Genuine Parts (GPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 on July 1st

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Genuine Parts has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 69 years. Genuine Parts has a dividend payout ratio of 37.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Genuine Parts to earn $10.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $144.74 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $170.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GPC

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.