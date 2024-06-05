GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 564,878 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 1,124,906 shares.The stock last traded at $33.25 and had previously closed at $31.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GFL. TD Cowen upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GFL

GFL Environmental Trading Up 6.6 %

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th.

Institutional Trading of GFL Environmental

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 2.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental

(Get Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.