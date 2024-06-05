Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,033,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 514,802 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $67,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,996,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $308,013,000 after purchasing an additional 168,601 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,075,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $333,082,000 after buying an additional 169,476 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,293,000 after buying an additional 97,924 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,739,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,128,000 after buying an additional 84,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,712,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,732,000 after acquiring an additional 29,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

NYSE:GIL opened at $37.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.69. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.99 and a 12 month high of $38.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $695.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.95.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

