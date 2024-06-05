Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of GILD stock opened at $64.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.93. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The company has a market capitalization of $79.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GILD

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.