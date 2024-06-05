GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) PT Lowered to $58.00 at BTIG Research

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BTIG Research from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on GitLab from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.09.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 18.26% and a negative net margin of 73.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $57,029.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,273.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $57,029.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,273.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $12,325,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 433,383 shares of company stock valued at $23,632,528. Corporate insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in GitLab by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 220,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,899,000 after buying an additional 90,365 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 2,076.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 63,323 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $922,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
