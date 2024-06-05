GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.09-0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $176-177 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $176.75 million. GitLab also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.340-0.370 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on GitLab from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on GitLab from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised GitLab from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.09.

GitLab Price Performance

Shares of GitLab stock opened at $44.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 0.44. GitLab has a 52-week low of $33.09 and a 52-week high of $78.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.09.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 18.68% and a negative net margin of 68.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 60,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $3,364,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,411,867.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $3,364,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,411,867.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin Mannix sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $57,029.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,273.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 433,383 shares of company stock worth $23,632,528 in the last three months. 21.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

