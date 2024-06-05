GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,994 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $11,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS opened at $47.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $68.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.72. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GFS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.62.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Profile

(Free Report)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

