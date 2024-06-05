Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ) Plans Dividend of $0.41

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.4059 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GPIQ opened at $46.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.00. The company has a market cap of $55.49 million, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.02. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $47.13.

Get Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.