Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,487 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $11,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GBIL. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 96,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 10,558 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,498,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth $407,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

GBIL opened at $99.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.95. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.64 and a fifty-two week high of $100.89.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

