Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) VP Edward Mckissic Sells 170 Shares of Stock

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) VP Edward Mckissic sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.92, for a total value of $54,216.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,671.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $308.67 on Wednesday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.08 and a 52-week high of $323.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $9.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 3.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.44%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 159.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Group 1 Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.83.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Articles

