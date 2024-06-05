Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) were down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $77.36 and last traded at $77.41. Approximately 5,859 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 48,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 54.28% and a net margin of 34.67%. The business had revenue of $189.64 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $2.5963 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous — dividend of $2.14. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 726.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.7% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 41,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.