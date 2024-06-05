Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Trading Down 6.7%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $175.05 and last traded at $175.95. Approximately 12,533 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 53,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.66.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.63.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $500.56 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 52.18%. Analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAC. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 8.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 63.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 998,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,102,000 after acquiring an additional 389,214 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

