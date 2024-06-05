Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Trading Down 6.7%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $175.05 and last traded at $175.95. Approximately 12,533 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 53,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.66.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.63.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $500.56 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 52.18%. Analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.
Featured Stories
